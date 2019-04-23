Harley-Davidson back in the political talk

President Trump indicates in a tweet this morning that the U.S. will "reciprocate" the tariffs that Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is forced to pay to the European Union.

Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo caught POTUS' attention when she pointed out that Harley had to move production overseas due to the 31% tariff in the European Union.

Last summer, Trump approved a boycott of Harley products.

There has already been speculation that Harley-Davidson will be a political talking point in the 18 months ahead, with Wisconsin a key electoral state.

Shares of HOG are up 0.83% premarket following a mixed Q1 report.

