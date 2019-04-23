Arista -2% as Morgan Stanley pauses following 72% run

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is 2% lower premarket as Morgan Stanley takes a breather after the stock's 2019 rally.

The firm cut its rating to Equal Weight from Overweight, pointing to full valuation following a run that's seen 2019 gains at 55.5% (and up 71.6% from its Christmas 52-week low of $187.08). Upside from here likely comes from ramp in a new campus networking business, and MS is waiting to see that start up, it says.

It raised its price target to $330 from $300, vs. yesterday's close of $327.60.