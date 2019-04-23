Keybanc dims view on office REITs, except for Boston Properties

Keybanc analyst Craig Mailman cuts his ratings on Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and SL Green (NYSE:SLG) on the basis that office REITs' recent outperformance will likely fade.

Upgrades Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to overweight from sector weight as he sees its high-quality office and residential assets in such markets as Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, and DC fueling earnings growth.

For office REITs overall, Mailman sees headwinds including densification, higher leasing capital expenditures, supply concerns in some markets, and the rise of co-working spaces.

OFC cut to underweight from overweight and SLG cut to sector weight from overweight.