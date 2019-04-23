MDC Partners +21% on agreement with FrontFour

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) is up 21.2% premarket as it reports a standstill agreement with FrontFour Capital and connected board changes resulting in an updated slate for the 2019 meeting.

As part of the settlement, MDC will include Kristen O'Hara on its slate, along with another nominee to be named, a Canadian resident chosen by the company with input from FrontFour.

Separately, CEO Mark Penn will be chairman of the board.

With the move, FrontFour withdraws its push for a special meeting and commits to support the whole slate.