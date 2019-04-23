Hill-Rom devices receives U.S. DoD approval to operate

The U.S. Department of Defense has granted Conditional Authority to Operate (ATO-C) to Hill-Rom's (NYSE:HRC) Welch Allyn Connex monitoring systems (Connex Spot Monitor and Connex Vital Signs Monitor), Connex vital signs connectivity solutions, and the ELI 380 resting ECG (electrocardiograph) device.

To earn this designation each device must meet or exceed the DoD's stringent cybersecurity prevention thresholds and should incorporate measures to minimize the risk of a cyber-attack.

The Connex Spot Monitor and the Connex Vital Signs Monitor are the first low-acuity vital signs monitors to receive DoD ATO-C approval.