Northern Trust weathers Q1; shares +1.2%

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) rises 1.6% after Q1 EPS of $1.48 beats the consensus estimate of $1.46; compares with $1.80 in Q4 2018 and $1.58 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 FTE net interest income of $429.8M was basically flat vs. $430.1M in Q4 and up 9% from $392.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under management of $1.16T at March 31, 2019 rose 9% from Dec. 31, 2018 and was flat vs. March 31, 2018.

Assets under custody/administration of $10.9T rose 8% from the end of Q4 and 1% from the end of Q1 2018.

Return on average common equity fell to 14.0% vs. 17.0% in Q4 and 16.0% in Q1 2018.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

