Stocks post early gains after broad range of earnings beats

Stocks start modestly higher following a number of earnings beats from widely-held companies; Dow +0.2% , S&P +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

Dow components United Technologies ( +2.5% ), Coca-Cola ( +2.2% ), Verizon ( -2.3% ) and Procter & Gamble ( -2.9% ) all beat earnings estimates but their stock reactions are mixed; Lockheed Martin ( +5.6% ), Twitter ( +12.8% ) and Whirlpool ( +2.9% ) also reported strong results.

"Among the key companies that have reported, most have beaten expectations," says Spartan Capital chief market economist Peter Cardillo, which "means we're probably going to escape an earnings recession. That will be key for the market to rally from here."

The early S&P sector leaderboard shows industrials ( +0.4% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.4% ) and information technology ( +0.3% ) at the top, with consumer staples ( -0.4% ) and materials ( -0.3% ) lagging.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% , France's CAC flat and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.5% .

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield down 3 bps to 2.36% and the 10-year yield lower by 2 bps to 2.57%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.4% to 97.66.