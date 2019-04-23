More on Bright Scholar Education Q2 results

Bright Scholar Education (BEDU +1.6% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 57.5% Y/Y to RMB 508.8M.

Segment revenue: International Schools RMB 146.3M (+23.3% Y/Y); Bilingual Schools RMB 130.6M (+20.2% Y/Y); Kindergartens RMB 91.5M (+25.3% Y/Y); Complementary RMB 124.3M (+445.8% Y/Y) & Overseas Schools RMB 16.1M.

Q2 Overall adj. margin: Gross increased 790 bps to 30.5%; operating increased 440 bps to 4.5% & EBITDA also increased 198 bps to 9.69%.

Segment gross margin: International Schools increased 90 bps to 23.9%; Bilingual Schools increased 400 bps to 23% & Kindergartens declined 30 bps to 26.5%.

Total average student enrolment was 42,035 (+22.7% Y/Y); International schools was 8,934 (+21.8% Y/Y); Bilingual Schools was 18,076 (+16.2% Y/Y) & Kindergartens was 14,476 (+23.8% Y/Y).

Cash and equivalents and restricted cash totaled RMB 2.53B.

2019 Outlook: Revenue of ~RMB 2.3-2.35B, representing Y/Y growth of 34-37%; average student enrollment ~41,600-42,000, representing Y/Y growth of 13%-15% and expects 5 new kindergartens openings.

