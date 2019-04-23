Analysts dig into Tesla's robotaxi plan

Some Wall Street analysts were scratching their head in confusion after taking in Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Autonomy Day event yesterday, while others continue to point to the first-mover advantage the company is set to stake out with the robotaxi concept and autonomous chip/computer development.

"Tesla's autonomy investor presentations conveyed impressive technological leadership but, in our view, left big questions around time-to-market and did not change our views on the impediments to removing the human driver in a commercial service at scale," notes Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas. He thinks removing the safety driver and wheels from autonomous EVs will take many years (if not decades), a far reach from what Elon Musk was saying during the presentation.

"We see a significant amount of technology and execution risk in the shift in strategy from competing in just electrification to Tesla also beating Nvidia in hardware, Google in software, and building a better ride-hailing service than current ride hailing leaders," says Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne.

"The Tesla Network robotaxi plans seemed half baked, with the company appearing to either not have answers to or not even considered pretty basic question on the pricing, insurance liability, or regulatory and legal requirements," he adds.

Oppenheimer is a long-term believer in Tesla as it sees a significant cost advantage for the company due to its expected scale. Analyst Colin Rusch also sees a viable path for Tesla on the financial front. "We believe its capex financing as well as manufacturing margin along with vehicle volumes will continue to drive stock performance near term as the company works toward its long-term vision," he writes.

Tesla is down 1.0% in early trading and off 22% YTD. The EV automaker's bold goal to have a robotaxi fleet operating next year isn't having much of an impact on Hertz Global (HTZ +1.6% ), Avis Budget (CAR +1% ) and Lyft (LYFT -1.7% ), which would presumably be impacted if Tesla rolls out a robotaxi fleet at scale.

