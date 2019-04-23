Small- to mid-cap net-lease REITs attract Berenberg

Berenberg analyst Nate Crosset sees opportunities in small- to mid-cap net-lease REITs that have strong fundamentals and above average growth for several years.
Sees the sector as attractive in a macro environment where future growth is uncertain and the threat of recession loom; cites sector's long-weighted average lease terms, healthy balance sheets, real estate's liquidity, and solid unit level rent coverage.
Assigns new buy ratings to Essential Property Realty (EPRT +0.4%), Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT +1.9%), and Store Capital (STOR +0.4%).
