52-week high for Asbury Automotive after earnings

Asbury Automotive Group (ABG +5.7% ) rallies after sailing past Q1 EPS estimates on revenue growth of 3.7%.

The company's gross margin during the quarter was 16.7% of sales vs. 16.5% consensus and 16.5% a year ago.

Average gross profit per unit was $1,594 for used vehicles vs. $1,565 a year ago and $1,572 for new vehicles vs. $1,632 a year ago.

SG&A spending fell as a percentage of total sales.

Shares of ABG traded at a new 52-week high of $79.70 earlier in the session.

