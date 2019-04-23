Nvidia fires back at Tesla chip claims

Yesterday, Tesla's Elon Musk boasted his company has "the best chip in the world" for self-driving as it dropped Nvidia (NVDA +1.3% ) as a supplier.

Nvidia fires back saying it isn't useful to compare Tesla's two-chip Full Self Driving computer against NVDA's single-chip driver assistance system. Tesla's 144 TOPS computer should instead go up against Nvidia's 320 TOPS Drive AGX Pegasus.

NVDA also notes that Tesla incorrectly said Xavier delivers 21 TOPS instead of the accurate 30 TOPS. And the system with a single Xavier processor is for assisted driving Autopilot features and not full self-driving.

In other Nvidia news, the company introduces the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 Turing-based GPUs for gaming laptops. Supporting laptops start rolling out today from manufacturers with prices starting at $799.

Previously: Tesla talks autonomy (April 22)