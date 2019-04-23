Range Resources posts strong Q1 but analysts look for asset sales

Range Resources (RRC +0.9% ) pulls back from strong opening gains after Q1 earnings topped Wall Street expectations and reaffirming FY 2019 production guidance, as analysts say asset sales are needed to reduce debt.

RRC says Q1 output exceeded its guidance, averaging 2.25B cfe/day, with southwest Pennsylvania production up 14% to 1.91B cfe/day.

RRC maintains full-year production guidance of 2.325B-2.345B cfe/day and says it remains on target with its $756M capital budget.

In its earnings conference call, the company says it is marketing "several" divestiture opportunities and will consider royalty sales again.

Cowen analyst David Deckelbaum thinks RRC shares should outperform as Q1 production and EPS beat the firm's estimates.

SunTrust's Welles Fitzpatrick says RRC's quarter was strong but is disappointed with Q2 production guidance of 2.27B-2.28B cfe/day.

UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne says pushback will focus on Q2 guidance as volume outlook is slightly below expectations, while full-year guidance is largely unchanged.