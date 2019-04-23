Buffett: Newspapers are 'toast' though the big will survive

Newspapers are "toast," Warren Buffett says, echoing a stance he expressed at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting last spring.

Except for The New York Times (NYT +1.3% ), The Wall Street Journal (NWS +0.7% , NWSA +0.6% ) and The Washington Post, that is. But smaller papers, of the type that Berkshire is invested in (at "reasonable" prices), face a bleak outlook, he says.

"The world has changed hugely," with sites like Craigslist eating business like classified ads that used to draw readers to flock to newspapers. Advertising declines turned the industry "from monopoly to franchise to competitive."