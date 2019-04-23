Kimberly-Clark attracts two upgrades

Kimberly-Clark (KMB -1.9% ) cools off a bit after running to a 52-week high of $132.47 yesterday. The strong earnings report from the consumer products seller has prompted two analyst upgrades today.

Macquarie lifts Kimberly-Clark to an Outperform rating from Neutral, pointing to the much stronger EPS outlook. "Given much easier sales comparisons for the rest of the year, a solid innovation pipeline and effective marketing/higher adspend (especially on digital), we are more confident in the sales growth outlook," writes analyst Caroline Levy. The price target on KMB is boosted all the way to $142 from $102.

Meanwhile, Argus upgrades Kimberly-Clark to a Buy rating from Hold, saying it expects the company to benefit over the long term from favorable demographic trends and rising disposable incomes in emerging markets. Argus forecasts KMB will churn up EPS of $6.80 this year and $7.10 in 2019.

Previously: Kimberly-Clark +5% after earnings topper (April 22)