Analysts raise Cadence targets after earnings

Needham lifts Cadence Design Systems (CDNS +4.2% ) from $64 to $71 and maintains a Buy rating citing the beat-and-raise and results that beat on all metrics. The firm notes some pockets of customer demand weakness, but those provided access to AI, 5G, and self-driving vehicles.

RBC raises CDNS from $62 to $73 (Outperform rating) praising the improving cash flow guidance and expects the company to continue working towards 35% operating margins.

