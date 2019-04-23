CIT gains 3.7% as Q1 beats, loans grow

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) drives up 3.7% after Q1 EPS of $1.18 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.07 as average loans and leases increased 1% from Q4 2018.

Q1 average core loans and leases rose 2% from the prior quarter.

Q1 average consumer deposits grew 8% and added more than 48,000 Direct Bank customers.

Q1 net interest income of $97M improved from $48M in Q4, fell from $105M in Q1 2018.

Q1 net finance margin of 3.20% narrowed by 19 basis points from the prior quarter, reflecting higher average deposit rates, lower net yields on operating leases, and a higher level of cash and investment securities.

Tangible book value per share of $52.42 increased 2.5% from prior quarter.

Previously: CIT beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (April 23)