Disney +1.7% as BofAML adds to US 1 list

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 1.7% and tapped a record high today after BofA Merrill Lynch added the company to its US 1 list of best ideas and gave it a Street-high price target.

The firm's Jessica Reif Ehrlich raised her target to $168/share, implying 25.4% upside from a current $133.98.

That move comes in reaction to the company's big streaming-plans rollout; the combination of Disney Plus along with ongoing traction at ESPN Plus and Hulu (now under Disney's control) combine with ongoing strength on the studio slate and in the parks business, she says.

A bull case assuming high execution even points to $200/share or more, she says.