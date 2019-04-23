BlackRock will not back Bayer management in vote - Reuters

Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY +1.4% ) management will not win the support of shareholder BlackRock (BLK +0.4% ) in a key vote at its annual general meeting this Friday, Reuters reports.

BlackRock, which owns 7.2% of Bayer's voting rights, plans to either abstain from or vote against ratifying the board's actions during the year under review, in a largely symbolic demonstration of the fund manager's unhappiness with the way Bayer management handled the Monsanto deal, according to the report.

Bayer has lost ~€30B in market value since August, when a U.S. jury found the company liable because Monsanto, which it bought for $63B last year, had not warned of alleged cancer risks linked to its Roundup weedkiller.