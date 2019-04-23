Mobile Mini jumps 10% post Q1 result beats

Mobile Mini (MINI +10.6% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 6.4% Y/Y to $149.7M; with rental revenue of $142.17M (+7.4% Y/Y) and sales revenue of $7.22M (-10.8% Y/Y).

Revenue by segments: Storage Solutions $118.73M (+4.4% Y/Y); and Tank & Pump Solutions $30.93M (+15.1% Y/Y).

Q1 Operating margin improved by 286 bps to 23.7%.

Adj. EBITDA was $56.23M (+15.8% Y/Y); and margin improved by 304 bps to 37.6%.

Company reported OEC utilization rates of 77.1% for Storage Solutions and 74.1% for Tank & Pump Solutions in the quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $38.78M, compared to $34.93M a year ago; and FCF of $16.24M.

Decreased leverage ratio to 4.0x at March 31, 2019 from 4.2x at December 31, 2018.

Previously: Mobile Mini declares $0.275 dividend (April 22)

Previously: Mobile Mini beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (April 22)