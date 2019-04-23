Anixter International rallies 10.4% post Q1 results due to strong margins

Anixter (AXE +10.4% ) reports organic net sales growth of 7.7% in Q1.

Network & Security Solutions net sales up 11.8% to $1.1B.

Electrical & Electronic Solutions net sales decreased 0.4% to $566M.

Utility Power Solutions net sales expanded 7.2% to $430M.

North America net sales increased 5.3% to $1.7B.

Gross margin rate up 30 bps to 19.9%.

Adj. operating margin rate up 30 bps to 3.9%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 40 bps to 4.6%.

Segment adj. EBITDA margin: Network & Security Solutions increased 110 bps to 7%; Electrical & Electronic Solutions declined by 30 bps to 5.8% and Utility Power Solutions increased 10 bps to 5.3%.

Debt-to-total capital ratio of 45.8%; Debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.2 times & $484.1M available under secured accounts receivable, inventory facilities and revolving lines of credit

The company expects Q2 organic sales growth in the 3% to 5% range.

FY2019 Guidance: Organic sales: +4% to +6.5%; Cash flow from operation: $150-175M; Capex: $55-60M which will result in FCF of $95-115M.

