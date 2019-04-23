More on Helix Energy Solutions Q1 results; shares slip ~5%

Helix Energy Solutions (HLX -4.5% ) says that Q1 results reflects improved financial performance both Y/Y and sequentially; Well Intervention segment results improved sequentially despite the seasonal slowdown in the North Sea; due to improved asset utilization & lower cost structure Robotics segment benefited.

Revenue by segment: Well Intervention: $122.2M (-6% Y/Y); Robotics: $39M (+44%); Production Facilities: $15.2M (+7%)

Reports Q1 net income of $1.3M as compared to net loss of $2.6M, with adjusted EBITDA of $30M compared to $27.6M last year

Total backlog was ~$1.1B; Free cash flow was $(45.9)M as compared to $(35.7)M in Q4 primarily due to lower operating cash flow, partially offset by lower capital expenditures.

Operating cash flow decreased to $(34.2)M as compared to $45.9M in Q4 2018 and $41M in Q1 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents were $220M, with consolidated long-term debt of $429.2M.

The company reaffirms 2019 outlook with revenues of ~$700M - $760M and adjusted EBITDA of ~$165M - $190M

2019 Revenue split: Well Intervention: $545M - $620M; Robotics: $145M - $160M; Production Facilities: $50M - $55M.

