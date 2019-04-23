Waymo advances self-driving car plans

Waymo (GOOGL, GOOG) plans to build self-driving cars in Detroit as early as this year, according to a company blog post.

The company says it will partner with American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL -0.1% ) to repurpose an existing facility in the Motor City.

Waymo calls its project the "world's first factory 100%-dedicated to the mass production of L4 autonomous vehicles."

The news follows a day after Tesla's unveiling of a grand plan to have a robotaxi fleet running next year.

