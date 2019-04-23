Trial approaches for ex-Theranos chief Holmes

Yesterday, a federal court heard arguments on when to start the criminal trial of former Theranos (THERA) CEO Elizabeth Holmes and former #2 (and paramour) Sunny Balwani. The judge proposed a July 8 start date, but it is likely to be some time later.

Both are charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud related to the infamous blow-up of the blood-testing firm. They face a maximum of 20 years in the Big House and up to $2.7M in fines. Each has pleaded not guilty.

The company shut down in September 2018, a stunning reversal from its peak valuation of $9B and celebrity board members.