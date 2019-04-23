Lyft underwriters join bull stampede

The 25-day wait period has expired for Lyft (LYFT -1.6% )underwriters to issue investment opinions on the stock and that drove a flurry of new Buy-equivalent ratings.

Piper Jaffray starts Lyft at Overweight and a $78 target expecting "solid near-term top-line results" but notes that the path to positive net income is likely a "multi-year journey."

JPMorgan assigns an $82 target and says that while Uber's upcoming roadshow could increase near-term uncertainty, Lyft "continues to execute well."

Other bullish starts with PT: UBS ($82), Stifel ($68), Canaccord ($75), Credit Suisse ($95).

Sidelines starts: JMP ($78), KeyBanc ($67).

Note that while regulations require separate investment banking and research operations, it's rare for a firm to come out bearish on a company when the firm participated in the IPO.

