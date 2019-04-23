TechnipFMC wins ConocoPhillips contract for Tor II offshore project

TechnipFMC (FTI +1.4% ) says it was awarded a significant contract for integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation from ConocoPhillips (COP) for the Tor II development in the North Sea; FTI says a "significant" contract is valued at $75M-$250M.

FTI says the contract - its first EPCI award from COP - covers the delivery and installation of a subsea production system including installation of umbilical, rigid flowlines and associated subsea equipment.

Separately, W.R. Grace (GRA) says it has signed an agreement to jointly develop improved catalyst and process technology related to FTI's Deep Catalytic Cracking.