BAML buys into Coca-Cola's transformation

Bank of America Merrill Lynch keeps a Buy rating on Coca-Cola (KO +1.8% ) after taking in the company's Q1 earnings report.

"We continue to believe KO should get a premium given its on-going transformation to a total beverage company which should yield consistent organic sales growth and attractive margins and returns over time," reads the firm's note.

BAML's price objective on Coca-Cola of $55 is 24X the FY20E EPS of $2.26 vs. the 16X average for the food/tobacco sector.

