New home sales hit 16-month high, median price at 2-year low

New home sales not only unexpectedly increased, but reached a 16-month high, indicating that lower mortgage rates have lured buyers back into the market, a point that PulteGroup's CEO made in the homebuilder's Q1 earnings release.

The median home sales price, though, fell to a two-year low of $302,700 compared with $315,200 in March and $335,400 in March 2018.

The Midwest saw the strongest gain in new home sales, up 17.6% M/M, while the Northeast saw a 22.2% decline.

The seasonally-adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of March was 344,000, representing 6.0 months of supply; the supply fell 0.3% from February, but increased 15.8% from March 2018.