Arch Coal rises 9% on jump in Q1 profits despite marginal decline in sales

Arch Coal (ARCH +9.2% ) reports a 21% increase in Q1 profits to $72.7M even as revenue declines slightly by 3.5% Y/Y to $555M

Average per-ton realization on coking coal sales is +1% to $133.2 , while per-ton cash costs declines 2% to $67.27

Though the coking coal costs are higher than the guidance range for the full year, it was appreciably lower than initial forecast due in part to higher-than-anticipated shipping levels; average cash margin increases 9% to $50.95/ ton.

In the Powder River Basin, sales volumes declines ~13% Y/Y to 17.1M tons, however average per-ton cost of $10.98, is consistent with 2019 guidance range.

Other Thermal segment volumes declines 23% to 1.7M due to lower shipments at the West Elk mine and the aforementioned flood-related rail disruptions, as well as short-term geologic variability at Coal-Mac; average cash cost per ton improves 24% to $35.28 and cash margin of $3.30 per ton is down 53%.

Operating margin improves ~250 bps to 13.8%; gross margin remains flat at ~21%.

The company authorizes an additional $300M share buybacks, and ends the quarter with ~$383M in cash and a net cash position of $65M

For 2019 Sales Volume outlook: Coking: 6.6M - 7M tons; Thermal: 80M - 85M tons

Expects 2019 average metallurgical cash cost of ~$61-$66.

Previously: Arch Coal beats by $1.36, misses on revenue (April 23)