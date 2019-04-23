TransUnion -3.7% as guidance hurt by forex, interest expense

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) drops 3.7% after indicating its Q2 EPS, which will be hurt by foreign exchange rates and higher interest expense from funding acquisitions, may fall short of the consensus estimate.

TRU sees Q2 adjusted EPS of 64 cents-66 cents vs. consensus estimate of 66 cents; estimates unfavorable foreign exchange rate will reduce EPS by 1 cent and higher interest expense will account for 8 cents.

Sees Q2 adjusted revenue of $642M-$647M, trailing the average estimate of $648.2M.

Sees 2019 adjusted EPS of $2.60-$2.65 vs. consensus of $2.62, and adjusted revenue of $2.60B-$2.62B vs. $2.61B consensus.

