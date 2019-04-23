Astec Industries stumbles 18% post Q1 results miss

Astec Industries (ASTE -18.5% ) reported Q1 sales of $325.8M (+0.1% Y/Y), with domestic sales of $262.8M (-2.7% Y/Y); and international sales of $63M (+13.7% Y/Y).

Revenue by segments: Infrastructure $154.99M (+5.4% Y/Y); Aggregate and Mining $106.53M (-10.5% Y/Y); and Energy $64.25M (+8.4% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 50 bps to 23.5%; and operating margin declined by 240 bps to 5.6%.

SG&A expenses increased by 12% Y/Y to $58.35M; and as percentage of sales 17.9% up by 191 bps.

Backlog at March 31, 2019 was $236.5M (-46.8% Y/Y); Domestic backlog $161.8M (-52.6% Y/Y); and international backlog 74.7M (-28% Y/Y).

Company mentioned that bookings were affected by the weather as customers were unable to work in unusually wet or icy conditions in much of the U.S.

“We are disappointed that our performance in the first quarter did not meet our expectations. All three segments experienced pricing pressure from competitors in a tighter market and temporary weather related shutdowns at seven of our subsidiaries impacted our ability to build and ship equipment”, stated Richard J. Dorris, Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Previously: Astec misses by $0.19, misses on revenue (April 23)