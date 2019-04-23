Celanese delivers Q1 records for operating cash flow, free cash flow

Celanese (CE +7.7% ) surges to a six-month high after easily beating Q1 earnings expectations and reaffirming FY 2019 earnings guidance.

CE says it delivered a Q1 record performance in operating cash flow and free cash flow of $307M and $224M, respectively, driven by strong business results and efficient management of working capital.

Q1 net sales in the engineered materials segment rose 7% Q/Q to $663M, and acetyl chain net sales improved 5% to $889M.

"Challenging global business conditions persisted into the new year, and our strong first quarter performance solidly underscores the capability of our businesses to deliver in any environment," says Chairman and CEO Mark Rohr.

CE also reaffirms guidance for the full year, seeing EPS of $10.50 vs. $10.34 analyst consensus estimate, and expects Q2 performance similar to Q1.