Reuters: Italy prosecutors connecting BT fraud to execs

Further investigation by Italian police has prosecutors claiming a strong involvement from senior executives at BT Group (BT -1.6% ) in the accounting fraud at the telecom's Italian unit, Reuters reports.

A 353-page report from Italy's financial police points to emails they seized to show " ‘insistent’ requests by the leadership of the parent company aimed at achieving ambitious economic targets, even using aggressive, anomalous and knowingly wrong accounting practices."

The mails include some from Brian More O'Ferrall, at the time chief financial officer for BT Europe and now finance director at BT Wholesale.