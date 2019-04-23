Mueller Industries down 8% post Q1 earnings miss

Mueller Industries (MLI -8.7% ) reported Q1 net sales decline of 4.4% Y/Y to $611.78M, due to lower selling prices and sales volumes in Piping Systems and Industrial Metals segments.

Sales by segments: Piping Systems $376.49M (-12.6% Y/Y); Industrial Metals $150.87M (-14.9% Y/Y); and Climate $89.83M (+149.1% Y/Y).

Q1 Operating margin improved by 63 bps to 8%.

SG&A expenses increased by 19.4% Y/Y to $40.65M; and as percentage of sales 6.7% up by 132 bps.

Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter was $24.67M, compared to $26.51M a year ago.

Company had $97.6M in cash, a current ratio of 3.6 to 1, and debt to total capitalization of 49%, at end of the quarter.

Previously: Mueller misses by $0.29 (April 23)