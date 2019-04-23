Edison, Sempra to seek rate hikes amid growing wildfire risk

Southern California Edison (EIX +0.1% ) asks the California Public Utilities Commission to raise its return on equity to 16.6% from 10.3%, allowing for the higher risks associated with uncertain state policies for utility cost recovery and liability resulting from wildfires.

The utility estimates the impact at $12.20/month for an average residential customer, reaching $14.40/month when combined with an earlier request to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Sempra Energy's (SRE +0.2% ) San Diego Gas & Electric asks the PUC to increase its return on equity to 14.3% from 10.2%.

Bankrupt Pacific Gas & Electric is seeking to raise shareholder returns to 16% from the current 10.25%.