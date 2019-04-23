Dow locks union workers out of Deer Park chemical plant

Dow Inc. (DOW -0.6% ) has locked out more than 200 employees from its Deer Park, Tex., chemical plant after United Steelworkers union workers rejected the latest labor contract proposal.

Dow's two contract proposals have been rejected by 96% and 98% of the membership, according to USW Local 13-1, which says overtime distribution as well as fatigue and safety due to understaffing are at the heart of the dispute.

The company says a contingent workforce, comprised mostly of technical employees trained and qualified to operate the plant, will keep Deer Park running during the lockout.