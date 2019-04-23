Pfizer and BMY's Eliquis beating J&J and Bayer's Xarelto

Keener competition and overly aggressive price discounting are weighing on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +1.8% ) and Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.8% ) anticoagulant Xarelto (rivaroxaban) to the benefit of Pfizer (PFE +1.3% ) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY +0.1% ) Eliquis (apixaban).

According Credit Suisse's Vamil Divan, Xarelto's share of the warfarin-alternative market last quarter was 23%, flat from a year ago, while Eliquis grabbed a 39% share. Xarelto's sales have lagged for six straight quarters (Q1 sales were down 6% to $542M) while Eliquis' have grown. Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) is a distant third with a 3% share.

In the week ending April 12, Xarelto reported more than 204K prescriptions, down 5%, compared to 343K for Eliquis.

Divan says the companies are working on additional indications to boost Xarelto sales, evidenced by the FDA nod for coronary and pulmonary artery disease in October 2018, but the sales ramp "could take years to materialize."