Credit-card issuers boost social media pitches

Though still a tiny amount compared with what's spent on direct-mail promotions, credit-card issuers are increasing their ad spending on social media channels, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing Mintel Comperemedia analysis of data from digital marketing intelligence firm Pathmatics.

Capital One Financial (COF +1.1% ) is estimated to spend $18.6M and American Express (AXP +1.1% ), $13.5M, on Facebook (FB +1.2% ) ads intended to attract new consumer credit-card holders in 2018; by contrast, Capital One spent $2.8M and AmEx spent $4M in 2017.

Capital One has been paying Instagram and Twitter (TWTR +17% ) influencers (those who have 100K to 1M followers) to post photos, usually restaurant scenes, along with the bank's Savor rewards credit card, Mintel said.

Issuers still spend a lot of money on traditional mailed advertising. Capital One, for example spent $377M last year on mailed pitches.

