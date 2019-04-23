S&P, Nasdaq surge to record highs

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite break into record territory with health care, real estate, and consumer discretionary stocks leading the charge.
The S&P (+0.9%) touched 2,936, pushing past 2,931, and the Nasdaq (+1.2%) hit 8,118.08, surpassing its prior record of 8,110.
The Dow, up 0.7%, to 26,682 still has a way to go to beat its previous high of 28,828.
By sector, health care (+1.7%) leads the pack, followed by real estate (+1.3%) and consumer discretionary (+1.3%).
Missing out on today's gains are consumer staples (-0.1%) and energy (-0.03%).
Crude oil continues its rise, up 1.3% to $66.37 per barrel.
10-year Treasury also rises, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.568%.
Dollar Index +0.4% to 97.65.
