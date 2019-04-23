S&P, Nasdaq surge to record highs

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite break into record territory with health care, real estate, and consumer discretionary stocks leading the charge.

The S&P ( +0.9% ) touched 2,936, pushing past 2,931, and the Nasdaq ( +1.2% ) hit 8,118.08, surpassing its prior record of 8,110.

The Dow, up 0.7% , to 26,682 still has a way to go to beat its previous high of 28,828.

By sector, health care ( +1.7% ) leads the pack, followed by real estate ( +1.3% ) and consumer discretionary ( +1.3% ).

Missing out on today's gains are consumer staples ( -0.1% ) and energy ( -0.03% ).

Crude oil continues its rise, up 1.3% to $66.37 per barrel.

10-year Treasury also rises, pushing yield down 2 basis points to 2.568%.