Range Resources' Q1 shows management on track - Industrial Insights

Range Resources' (RRC +0.8% ) Q1 bottom line "cleanly beat expectations on both earnings per share and free cash flow," says Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Boyd of Industrial Insights.

RRC's Q1 capital spending came in light and management guided full-year spending lower, which Boyd believes will generate more free cash flow; he estimates $150M at current strip.

The company paid down nearly $50M on its credit facility, and management showed confidence on divesting non-core assets, which would further lower leverage, Boyd says.

RRC is "executing on its plan to operate within its means - a big positive for the industry as a whole given the market is not buying this shift in strategy."

Boyd believes fair value for RRC is in the high teens, which is still a discount to PV-10 and the forward natural gas curve.

Disclosure: Boyd is long RRC shares.

Earlier: Range Resources beats by $0.11, misses on revenue