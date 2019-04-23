First exec indicted over role in opioid crisis

Laurence Doud III, former CEO of Rochester Drug Co-Operative, was indicted yesterday by a Manhattan federal grand jury on charges of narcotics conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) related to the distribution of "tens of millions" of opioid painkillers, including oxycodone and fentanyl. Apparently, Rochester's own compliance department found no legitimate need for the medications.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York is scheduled to hold a news conference today to announce the charges.