Franklin Electric down 6% post Q1 results below expectation

Franklin Electric (FELE -6.8% ) reported Q1 net sales of $290.72M (-1.7% Y/Y), results are below expectation and were the primary driver of lower earnings.

Factors that contributed to the lower than expected net sales included adverse winter weather conditions in North America, and weak international end markets primarily in Europe, the Middle East and Central America.

Sales by segments: Water $188.4M (-2% Y/Y); Fueling $60.2M (+3% Y/Y); and Distribution $53.3M (-5% Y/Y).

Q1 Gross margin declined by 270 bps to 30.8%; and operating margin decline by 351 bps to 4.2%.

SG&A expenses were almost flat at $76.29M (+0.03% Y/Y); and as percentage of sales 26.3% up by 44 bps.

Company has Cash and equivalents of $54.36M as of March 31, 2019.

Net cash flows from operating activities for the quarter were negative $2.94M, compared to negative $27.18M a year ago.

FY19 Guidance, reaffirmed: Growth guidance of 4% to 6%; and EPS range between $2.37 to $2.47.

Previously: Franklin Electric misses on revenue (April 23)