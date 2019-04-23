Nomura adjusts for Royal Caribbean headwinds

Nomura Instinet lowers estimates on Royal Caribbean (RCL +1.2% ) to adjust for the impact of cancelled cruises from a dock crane accident and higher fuel costs, both of which are only partially offset by higher yields for the cruise line operator.

The firm now anticipates Royal Caribbean will generate EPS of $9.91 in 2019 vs. $10.15 prior and $9.99 consensus and $11.78 in 2020 vs. $11.86 prior and $11.16 consensus.

Analyst Harry Curtis and team keep a Buy rating on RCL and price target of $152. The 52-week high for shares is $133.60.