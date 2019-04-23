Prometic closes $56M capital raise

Prometic Life Sciences (OTCQX:PFSCF) has closed its equity offering and recapitalization announced last week. It received C$75M (~US$56M) from the offering which it used to convert virtually all of its indebtedness to Structured Alpha LP into equity.

At its annual meeting on June 19, management will seek shareholder approval for the previously announced rights offering and a reverse split of its common shares.

Stefan Clulow, Managing Director and CIO at Thomvest Asset Management has been named Chairman of the Board. The company has also appointed Kenneth Galbraith as CEO. Previously, he was Managing Director of Five Corners Capital.