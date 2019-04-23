PDC Energy's board 'asleep at the wheel,' Kimmeridge says

Activist investor Kimmeridge Energy Management releases a presentation highlighting what it considers a history of excessive pay and misalignment with shareholders at PDC Energy (PDCE +0.1% ).

"This board has fallen asleep at the wheel," Kimmeridge writes. "Over the past two years, PDC's board has rewarded management with bonuses greater than 100% of target despite the fact that in both years the company missed four out of five internally-set performance metrics, and over the last three years has seen a total shareholder return of -44%."

Multiple board members have "a history of leading underperforming firms," noting PDCE Chairman Jeff Swoveland was a board member of Linn Energy and board member Mark Ellis was Linn's CEO when the company filed for bankruptcy in 2016.

Kimmeridge is seeking the election of three new board members at PDCE who have "a strong and demonstrated track record of thinking like equity owners and acting to increase value at their respective businesses."