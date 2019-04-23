Realty Income goes global

The company last night announced a sale-leaseback deal with J Sainsbury (OTCQX:JSNSF, OTCQX:JSAIY) to acquire 12 properties in the U.K. for £429M. The purchase is being done at a 5.31% initial cap rate, with annual rent increases over the 15-year term of the lease.

It is Realty Income's (NYSE:O) first international transaction. Closing is seen in late May.

Alongside, The Monthly Dividend Company lifts its full-year AFFO per share guidance to $3.28-$3.33 from $3.25-$3.31. Acquisition guidance is raised to $2B-$2.5B from $1.5B-$2B.

"I expect to see Realty Income become a dominant consolidator," says a bullish Brad Thomas.