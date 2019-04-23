Pot sales in Canada flat

Apparently, recreational marijuana users in Canada have satisfied their collective appetite, at least in the near term, as legal cannabis sales have stagnated. According to StatsCan, the government's national statistics agency, industry sales in January and February were C$105M (US$79M), flat compared to September and October of last year.

BMO says Heath Canada data showed gross shipments of ~15K kilos during the first two months of this year, down 32% from the 22K kilos shipped in September/October 2018, not entirely surprising since producers were shipping initial orders to provincial distributors.

Unsurprisingly, analysts Tamy Chen and Peter Sklar are cautious on most of the pot stocks they cover "given the muted near-term sales outlook."

