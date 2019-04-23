Needham starts Trade Desk at Hold; Throtle integrates

Needham has initiated The Trade Desk (TTD -0.3% ) at Hold, while Vertical Group is staying negative on the stock as it faces growing challenges from Google in programmatic advertising.

That's the report from the bearish wing of sell-siders, though nearly a dozen firms are Buy-rated on TTD.

Meanwhile, ad-tech firm Throtle says it has successfully integrated with The Trade Desk's unified ID solution, a move that should improve user match rates and wider cookie coverage.

“We are thrilled that Throtle has joined us in this industrywide initiative to solve a very fixable problem in our ecosystem," says Trade Desk's Ed Chater.