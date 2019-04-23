Investors bid down Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is down 2.97% , despite reporting strong numbers for Q1 and lifting its full-year organic sales view to +4%.

"This is third quarter in a row of very strong volume, sales, consumption and market share growth being driven by a strategy of superiority," CFO Jon Moeller told CNBC earlier today.

P&G brands that did particularly well during the quarter include SK-II, Olay and Crest - while Gillette and the baby care business lagged.

Investors may be taking some issue with P&G's exceptionally broad range for full-year EPS growth (+3% to +8%), according to Wells Fargo's Bonnie Herzog. That wide range was expected to be narrowed down a bit. Another theory being floated around is that some profit taking is taking place with institutional funds.

