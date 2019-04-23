Northrop Grumman Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.60 (+9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.34B (+23.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, noc has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.